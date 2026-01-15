Sankranti returns to Nellore in grand style

Nellore: After nearly a decade, Nellore district witnessed a vibrant and festive atmosphere as the three-day Sankranti celebrations were held on a grand scale, bringing cheer to farmers, traders, and the general public alike. Adequate rainfall in recent months raised hopes of a rich agricultural yield, encouraging farmers to cultivate various crops and celebrate the harvest festival with renewed enthusiasm. The festive mood was further strengthened by timely government support. The release of NTR Bharosa Social Security pensions to senior citizens and other beneficiaries on January 1, along with the clearance of pending dues to employees and contractors, infused liquidity into the local economy. This financial relief significantly boosted purchasing power ahead of Sankranti.

Markets across Nellore city wore a festive look. Wholesale and retail ready-made garment showrooms and shopping malls located in Trunk Road, Chinna Bazaar, Kapu Street, and Sunday Market remained crowded till midnight on Tuesday. Shoppers thronged outlets to make last-minute purchases for the festival. Changing lifestyles were clearly reflected in shopping trends. Youth, who earlier preferred tailor-stitched clothes, were seen opting for ready-made garments due to busy work schedules. As a result, men’s wear shops witnessed an unprecedented rush.

Leading shopping malls such as Rukmini Showroom, Chennai Silks, JC Mall, Lucky Mall, Subhamasthu Shopping Mall, Chandana Brothers, and RS Brothers attracted large crowds by offering discounts, 1+1 offers, coupons, and attractive gifts. Women, particularly youth and college students, were actively seen making purchases. Severe traffic congestion was reported at the Sunday Market, popularly known as the “Poor People’s Shopping Mall,” located on Grand Trunk Road.

The market, known for offering ready-made garments at prices nearly 60 percent lower than fixed rates, drew large numbers of poor and middle-class families along with children.

“I don’t have time to give clothes to a tailor as I came home on just three days’ leave,” said M. Rajendra Prasad, a software engineer working in Bengaluru, while shopping in the city. Traders reported brisk business. It is estimated that not less than Rs30 crore worth of business was transacted in Nellore city since December 25, following Christmas. Menta Suresh, owner of Dinesh Cut Pieces at Kapu Street, said he alone recorded business worth ₹50 lakh during this period, attributing the surge to farmers’ optimism about good crop yields. Meanwhile, Bhogi Panduga was celebrated with traditional fervour as people lit Bhogimantalu (bonfires) from the early hours of Wednesday. Ministers Anam Ramanarayana and Ponguru Narayana, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy, local MLAs, opposition leaders, and District Collector Himanshu Shukla conveyed Sankranthi greetings to the people.

After the bonfires, devotees visited temples across the district. As part of Dhanurmasam, the Andal Utsavam was performed at the Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy temple, marking the festival on a spiritually uplifting note.