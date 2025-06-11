Sanskrit knowledge serves as a compass for modern society: NSU VC

Tirupati: National Sanskrit University (NSU) Tirupati Vice Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy said that Sanskrit knowledge serves as a compass for modern society.

He spoke at the Vice Chancellors meeting on the concluding day of the fourth Utkarsh Mahotsav (Festival of Excellence) programme, organised by Central Sanskrit University in Nashik on Tuesday. The Vice Chancellor recalled that topics such as ‘AI’ (Artificial Intelligence) in Sanskrit and the future of future generations through Sanskrit were also discussed at this event.

Scholars have discussed Sanskrit academic knowledge in a grand manner during the Utkarsh Samaroh and a roadmap for the development of the Sanskrit language over the next five years was charted. He described the festival as a confluence programme akin to the Triveni Sangam (meeting of three rivers) of the three central Sanskrit universities. Prof Krishna Murthy also announced that the fifth Utkarsh Mahotsav will be organised at the National Sanskrit University, Tirupati.