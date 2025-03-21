Sanskrit, modern science integration will enrich India’s intellectual heritage

Tirupati: Padma Shri awardee and former Chancellor of Tirupati Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth Dr V R Panchamukhi emphasised the importance of integrating Sanskrit with modern scientific disciplines to enrich India’s knowledge heritage. He was the chief guest at the fourth convocation of National Sanskrit University in Tirupati on Thursday, an event marked by grandeur and academic excellence.

Addressing the graduates, Dr Panchamukhi lauded the university’s progress and its pivotal role in preserving Sanskrit. Reflecting on his tenure as Chancellor, he expressed gratitude for his association with the institution and congratulated the graduating students, wishing them success in their future endeavours.

University Chancellor and Padma Bhushan awardee N Gopalaswami expressed his delight at the university’s growth. Highlighting ongoing initiatives and future research plans, he spoke about integrating artificial intelligence with Sanskrit and encouraged students to uphold the values of Sanskrit learning.

Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishnamurthy outlined the university’s achievements over the past year. He congratulated the graduating students, noting that 75 scholars were awarded Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees, while students from various programmes, including Acharya, MA, MSc, BA, BSc, MSc in Yoga Therapy, Certificate, and Diploma courses, received their respective degrees. In total, 565 students graduated this year.

As part of the event, several significant publications were released. ‘Siddhanta Chintamani,’ authored by Surapuram Srinivasacharya and edited by Prof KE Devanathan under the Ramanuja Project, was unveiled. Additionally, the Research and Publications Department launched the ‘Mahasvini’ journal, edited by Prof Shivaram Bhatt, and the ‘Shemushi’ university newsletter, edited by Dr Somanath Das. The Jyotisha Department, under the leadership of Prof Krishneshwar Jha, also introduced a new academic initiative.

Outstanding academic achievers were recognised with gold medals. Lakshmi Prasanna secured the highest rank in Prak-Shastri, Y Janaki was the overall topper at the Shastri (undergraduate) level, and Amit Vikram K S topped at the Acharya (postgraduate) level.

The event was attended by Registrar K Venkata Narayana Rao, Academic Dean Prof Rajanikanta Shukla, Controller of Examinations Dr Kambampati Sambasiva Murthy, as well as members of the Executive Council and Academic Council. Deans, department heads, faculty members, research scholars, students, parents, and other dignitaries also participated in the convocation.