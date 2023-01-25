Saplings with therapeutic properties planted

Visakhapatnam: In a move to contribute their part in promoting green cover and conserve environment, students of AS Raja Women's Junior College came forward to plant saplings comprising therapeutic properties.

The plantation drive organised by the NSS unit of the institution was held at Andhra University Engineering College grounds in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The need to enhance the green cover, benefits of growing medicinal plants and the importance of teaming up to fight pollution were highlighted on the occasion.

Among others, students of the junior college, staff and lecturers joined hands in planting the saplings.