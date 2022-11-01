Sardar Patel united India

Ongole (Prakasam District): The Prakasam district administration and police department on Monday celebrated 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on a grand scale by organising 'Run for Unity' and pledging for unity, integrity and security of the country as part of observing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Participating in the birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Patel organised by the STEP, Youth Services Department and MEPMA at the Collectorate, District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha and others garlanded Sardar's portrait.

Later, they flagged off the Run for Unity from the Collectorate to mini stadium.

Addressing the participants, the Collector said that it is indeed happy moment for the country as various States celebrate National Unity Day observing brotherhood and unity. He said the British claimed that India will fall apart due to cultural and language differences soon after independence is given, but Patel took the task to unite the Princely States by uniting people of all regions.

He observed that Dr Ambedkar also helped for country's integrity by providing equal rights to all people, in the constitution. He advised all to strive for national unity, integrity and security.

Mayor Sujatha said Vallabhbhai Patel was also the man behind the unity of all leaders during freedom fight. She said Patel instilled the desire for a free and independent India among the public. State and Central governments are celebrating National Unity Day to increase patriotism in the people, she added.

Additional SP K Nageswara Rao, ZP CEO B Zalireddy, DRDA PD B Baburao, MEPMA PD T Ravikumar, OMC Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao, DPO GV Narayana Reddy and others participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, district police department celebrated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas at DPO in Ongole. Additional SP Nageswara Rao paid floral tributes to Vallabhbhai Patel and the personnel took pledge for unity, integrity and security of the country. AR ASP Ashok Babu, DSB DSP B Mariyadas, AO M Sulochana, RIs Srihari Reddy, Haribabu and other staff were present on the occasion.