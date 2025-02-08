Satya college honours gold medallist Pallavi

Vizianagaram: Satya Degree and PG College felicitated S Pallavi, their student, who won gold medal in weightlifting (71 kg category) in 38th National Games held in Uttarakhand. In recognition of her outstanding achievement, Satya Degree and PG College organised a felicitation ceremony, where Pallavi and her coach, Chall Ramu also were honoured. Correspondent Dr Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi and the director Dr Majji Sashibhushana Rao felicitated both on Friday.

Dr Jhansi Lakshmi lauded Pallavi’s dedication and hard work. To support her future endeavours, she presented Pallavi with professional weightlifting shoes and announced monthly financial assistance for her diet and training. She expressed confidence that Pallavi, under the expert guidance of Chall Ramu, would continue to achieve greater milestones and assured her of the college’s unwavering support.

Dr Majji Sashibhushana Rao exhorted the students to take inspiration from Pallavi’s success, highlighting the importance of discipline, perseverance, and rigorous practice in achieving excellence.

Dr Kesali Appa Rao, chairman of Child Rights Protection Commission, emphasised the need for students to seize opportunities and strive for excellence.

Principal, Dr M V Sai Deva Mani, NCC officers Captain M Satya Veni and Lieutenant M Uday Kiran others attended the programme.