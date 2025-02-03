Live
- PRSI holds session on Union Budget proposals
- Construction of thermal power plant at Kakarapalli strongly opposed
- HYDRA Prajavani Program at Buddha Bhavan Today
- Tension Surrounds Hindupur Municipal Chairperson Election
- No benefit to AP in budget: Botcha
- Political Uproar Over Realtor’s Suicide in Hyderabad
- Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to Visit Khammam Today
- Graduate MLC Election Code in Force in United Guntur District – Grievance Programs Suspended in Government Offices
- Elections for Vacant Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, and Deputy Mayor Positions in Andhra Pradesh
- Ensure fair municipal bypolls: YSRCP
Just In
Satya Harischandra enthrals audience
The audience was deeply moved by the poetic grandeur and intense performances
Vijayawada: Jai Sabaresh Kala Natya Mandali enthralled theatre lovers with a captivating performance of the mythological verse drama Satya Harischandra at Kowtha Purnanandam Kala Vedika on Friday evening. The audience was deeply moved by the poetic grandeur and intense performances.
Telugu verse dramas, such as Krishna Rayabaram, Satya Harischandra, Paduka, Rama Pattabhishekam, and Sati Sakkubai, remain the pride of Telugu theatre. Playwrights like Tirupati Venkata Kavulu, Balijepalli Lakshmikantham, Dharmavaram Ramakrishnamacharyulu, and Kallakuri Narayana Rao have left an indelible mark with their literary masterpieces. In this staging of Satya Harischandra, artistes delivered powerful poetic renditions. The role of Harischandra was portrayed in different phases by Naren Borra (forest scene), Trinadh Naidu (Varanasi scene), and Venkaiah (Kati scene). Paradesh and Siva Sankar played the role of Nakshatrakudu, while Satyakumari impressed as Chandramathi. The musical accompaniment featured Das on the harmonium and Ramu on the dolak, adding depth to the performance.
While the play’s poetic beauty continues to captivate audiences, the need for technical updates was evident. Some characters faced delays due to music cues, affecting the drama’s pacing.
Despite these challenges, verse plays continue to survive, standing as a testament to their rich literary and cultural heritage. With evolving stagecraft and modern technical enhancements, these classical productions can be further enriched, ensuring their relevance for future generations.