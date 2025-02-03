Satya Harischandra enthrals audience

Vijayawada: Jai Sabaresh Kala Natya Mandali enthralled theatre lovers with a captivating performance of the mythological verse drama Satya Harischandra at Kowtha Purnanandam Kala Vedika on Friday evening. The audience was deeply moved by the poetic grandeur and intense performances.

Telugu verse dramas, such as Krishna Rayabaram, Satya Harischandra, Paduka, Rama Pattabhishekam, and Sati Sakkubai, remain the pride of Telugu theatre. Playwrights like Tirupati Venkata Kavulu, Balijepalli Lakshmikantham, Dharmavaram Ramakrishnamacharyulu, and Kallakuri Narayana Rao have left an indelible mark with their literary masterpieces. In this staging of Satya Harischandra, artistes delivered powerful poetic renditions. The role of Harischandra was portrayed in different phases by Naren Borra (forest scene), Trinadh Naidu (Varanasi scene), and Venkaiah (Kati scene). Paradesh and Siva Sankar played the role of Nakshatrakudu, while Satyakumari impressed as Chandramathi. The musical accompaniment featured Das on the harmonium and Ramu on the dolak, adding depth to the performance.

While the play’s poetic beauty continues to captivate audiences, the need for technical updates was evident. Some characters faced delays due to music cues, affecting the drama’s pacing.

Despite these challenges, verse plays continue to survive, standing as a testament to their rich literary and cultural heritage. With evolving stagecraft and modern technical enhancements, these classical productions can be further enriched, ensuring their relevance for future generations.