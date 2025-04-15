Satyanarayana takes charge as DSP of Women’s PS

Rajamahendravaram: Senior police officer KV Satyanarayana took charge on Monday as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for the East Godavari District Women’s Police Station. A 1991-batch officer, Satyanarayana had a wealth of experience, having served in various key positions across the erstwhile East Godavari district.

His past assignments include roles as Kakinada Traffic DSP, Rajamahendravaram Special Branch DSP, Eluru Women’s Police Station DSP, and Parawada Sub-Division Police Officer.

Prior to this posting, he was serving at the State Police Headquarters and has now been appointed to his new role as part of routine transfers.

Upon assuming charge, DSP Satyanarayana expressed his commitment to strengthening women’s safety and empowerment initiatives in the district. He emphasised the importance of the state government’s flagship initiative, the Shakti App, launched to ensure the safety of women, and said he would work according to the guidance of East Godavari SP D Narasimha Kishore to promote its widespread use.

“I will ensure that every woman installs the Shakti App on her mobile phone so that help is always just a tap away.

We aim to spread awareness across the district and guarantee prompt action on women’s complaints,” he said. Satyanarayana reiterated his department’s commitment to responding swiftly and sensitively to women’s issues, promising timely justice and safety for all.