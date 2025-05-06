Savitha releases mega job mela poster

Anantapur: A Mega Job Mela will be organised in Penukonda on May 13 at Paritala Sriramulu Degree College, Madakasira Road, from 9 am onwards. The event will be inaugurated by S Savita, the Minister of BC Welfare, Financially Backward Classes Welfare, and Handloom & Weaving Departments of Andhra Pradesh. The job fair is being conducted under the auspices of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation and will feature approximately 50 multinational companies. Savita encouraged unemployed youth to take full advantage of the opportunity.

She emphasized that the Mega Job Mela will include interviews by companies such as Tech Mahindra, EdubridgeIndia (Capgemini), Hyundai Motors, Tata Electronics, Wipro, Genpact, Flipkart, Dr Reddy’s, and more. A total of 50 renowned companies will be part of the event, providing opportunities for both freshers and experienced individuals in various sectors. The eligible candidates should have qualifications ranging from 10th, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma, B Pharmacy, M Pharmacy, Nursing, any Degree, BTech, PG, and should be between 18 to 35 years old. Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 per month.

Applicants must bring original educational certificates, Aadhaar card, and two passport-sized photos for the interview. For more information, candidates can contact the following phone numbers: 9966682246, 7981541994, 9398811689, or visit the official registration link: https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in/user-registration.