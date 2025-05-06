Live
- Ayush manufacturing sector grew 8x in last 10 years, huge potential for economy, export: Centre
- Backing tough diplomatic measures, Iltija Mufti seeks relief for Pak women living in Kashmir for decades
- SC junks plea of Shah Zafar ‘heir’ staking claim of Red Fort
- Kerala BJP condemns midnight arrest of journalist Shajan Skaria
- RBI Increases Gold Reserves by 25 Tonnes Amid Rising Gold Prices
- Andhra Pradesh: 47th CRDA authority to meet today
- Three drown during temple festival in TN's Tiruvallur
- India ‘starts work on hydro projects’
- Farmers in Punjab on protest march to surround Shambhu police station
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 6 May, 2025
Savitha releases mega job mela poster
The job mela will be held in Penukonda on May 13
Anantapur: A Mega Job Mela will be organised in Penukonda on May 13 at Paritala Sriramulu Degree College, Madakasira Road, from 9 am onwards. The event will be inaugurated by S Savita, the Minister of BC Welfare, Financially Backward Classes Welfare, and Handloom & Weaving Departments of Andhra Pradesh. The job fair is being conducted under the auspices of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation and will feature approximately 50 multinational companies. Savita encouraged unemployed youth to take full advantage of the opportunity.
She emphasized that the Mega Job Mela will include interviews by companies such as Tech Mahindra, EdubridgeIndia (Capgemini), Hyundai Motors, Tata Electronics, Wipro, Genpact, Flipkart, Dr Reddy’s, and more. A total of 50 renowned companies will be part of the event, providing opportunities for both freshers and experienced individuals in various sectors. The eligible candidates should have qualifications ranging from 10th, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma, B Pharmacy, M Pharmacy, Nursing, any Degree, BTech, PG, and should be between 18 to 35 years old. Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 per month.
Applicants must bring original educational certificates, Aadhaar card, and two passport-sized photos for the interview. For more information, candidates can contact the following phone numbers: 9966682246, 7981541994, 9398811689, or visit the official registration link: https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in/user-registration.