Savitribai Phule’s transformative work lauded on her birth anniversary

Tirupati: On the occasion of Savitribai Phule birth anniversary, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, in collaboration with NSS and the Way Foundation, honoured ten women staff members with the prestigious Savitribai Phule Puraskar 2025 awards. These awards recognised the exceptional contributions of teaching and non-teaching staff to the university’s progress and academic excellence.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma commended NT Rama Rao’s pioneering role in promoting women’s education, drawing inspiration from Savitribai Phule’s transformative work. She emphasised the importance of education as a tool for women’s empowerment and urged the university community to uphold these values.

Registrar Prof N Rajini encouraged students and women to emulate Savitribai’s commitment to education and social reform, highlighting her relevance as a role model.

TUDA Secretary Dr G Venkatanarayana and RPF CI K Madhusudan also spoke on the occasion. As part of the celebrations, the Way Foundation felicitated Prof Uma and Prof N Rajini with Lifetime Achievement Awards along with other faculty members Prof T Sudha, Prof G Savitri, Prof P Vijayalakshmi and Prof Kiran Prasad from Communication and Journalism and Prof K Madhujyoti from Telugu department. Non-teaching staff members including Deputy Registrars Dr B Geetha Vani and T Maremma, M Bharathi, T Sunitha and Leelavathi were also felicitated.

The event was also celebrated at National Sanskrit University where Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishnamurthy highlighted Savitribai’s relentless efforts for women’s education and empowerment. Programme coordinator Prof P Venkata Rao urged participants to follow the path laid by Savitribai, emphasising the need for sustained efforts in promoting gender equality. Deans Prof Satyanarayanacharya and Prof N Latha, Executive Member Dr J Balichakravarti, NSS Coordinator Dr A Chandulal and Research and Publications Head Prof Sivarama Bhatt along with others took part.