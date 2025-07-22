Savour flavours of Indonesia at Novotel

Vijayawada: This monsoon, Novotel Vijayawada Varun is set to transport guests to the heart of Southeast Asia with an authentic Indonesian food festival. From July 28 to August 4, the hotel’s Pan-Asian restaurant, Red Bowl, will host a culinary showcase led by celebrated guest chef Faisal Martadinata, who has flown in directly from Indonesia for this exclusive event.

Chef Faisal Martadinata brings a wealth of culinary expertise straight from Indonesia’s culinary heartland. Chef Faisal is renowned for his mastery of age-old recipes and his ability to present them with a modern flair. His specially curated menu for Novotel highlights the incredible diversity of Indonesian cuisine, balancing robust spices with soulful comfort food. Guests can look forward to authentic dishes such as Beef Rendang, Soto Ayam, Nasi Goreng, and the iconic Dadar Gulung dessert. Each dish promises to tell a unique story of Indonesia’s rich gastronomic heritage.

Hotel Manager Manish Pathak stated: “This festival is about more than food—it’s a cultural experience. Chef Faisal’s specially crafted menu mirrors our vision of experience-led dining and promises an exciting journey through Indonesia’s most loved dishes.”

The Indonesian food festival will be available for both lunch and dinner at Red Bowl, Novotel Vijayawada Varun, from July 28 to August 4.