Major plan to shift, underground power lines approved by govt

New Delhi

The Delhi Government has approved an extensive plan to shift and underground High Tension (HT) and Low Tension (LT) electricity lines across several Assembly constituencies, with an overall outlay of about `463 crore. The move is aimed at enhancing public safety, modernising power infrastructure and improving the city’s urban landscape.

Power Minister Ashish Sood said the decision focuses on removing unsafe overhead electricity lines from residential and densely populated areas, where they have long posed safety risks. He stated that underground cabling would significantly reduce the chances of accidents while ensuring a more stable and efficient power distribution system.

Under the approved proposals, undergrounding work will be carried out in 125 colonies and localities across Delhi at an estimated cost of `267.20 crore. Additionally, overhead power lines along 26 roads in Chandni Chowk will be shifted underground at an estimated cost of approximately `159.47 crore.

The government has already completed pilot projects in BH Block, Shalimar Bagh, and C-4 East Block, Janakpuri, and plans to replicate this model in other parts of the city. In 2025, approvals worth `37.63 crore were granted for 15 similar projects.

Sood said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to citizen safety and infrastructure development. He noted that modernising the power network is essential not only for reducing hazards but also for making Delhi cleaner, more organised and energy-efficient.