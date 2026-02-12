Research on Patanjali Honey features in journal

Haridwar

Patanjali accords the highest priority to quality, purity, and consumer safety across all its products. This commitment has received strong scientific validation through the publication of an extensive research study on Patanjali Honey in Applied Food Research, a prestigious international journal published by Elsevier.

On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna stated that Patanjali embodies the principles it advocates, and this remains an enduring truth. Our mission is to protect the nation from the threat of adulteration, and Patanjali remains unwavering in its commitment to this goal. He further emphasised that Indian food products have historically faced scepticism on global platforms. Nonetheless, this research, published in an international journal, definitively proves that India is capable of achieving world-class research and quality standards and that these standards are indeed being realised. This accomplishment is a source of pride not only for Patanjali but also for the entire Indian FMCG sector.

He highlighted that the study conclusively proved that Patanjali Honey contains no external sugars, synthetic syrups, or harmful chemical residues.

This confirms that Patanjali’s supply chain, from raw material sourcing to packaging, follows strict quality control standards.

The study clearly demonstrates that Patanjali Honey complies with regulatory standards and reflects robust industrial-grade quality-control systems.

On this occasion, Dr. Anurag Varshney, Chief Scientist at Patanjali, explained that in this study, 25 batches of Patanjali Honey were comprehensively evaluated using advanced analytical techniques, including HPLC, HPTLC, and UHPLC.