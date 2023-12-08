  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SBI Rin Raksha beneficial to home loan customers

SBI Rin Raksha beneficial to home loan customers
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: State Bank of India has announced that the RACPC branch has settled the home loan belonging to a customer due to the death of the...

Vijayawada: State Bank of India has announced that the RACPC branch has settled the home loan belonging to a customer due to the death of the breadwinner.

The SBI has announced that the bank has closed the loan account of Haseena Begum and the loan of Rs 47 lakh with it. A cheque was presented by SBI GM NW II Om Narayana Sharma.

DGM (B and O) Vijayawada Manish Kumar Singh said that every home loan borrower should cover their loan with SBI Rin Raksha so that in the event of death of the bread earner, the loan will be closed with Rin Raksha claim. The beneficiaries also appreciated the benefits of having Rin Raksha for housing loans.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X