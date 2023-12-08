SBI Rin Raksha beneficial to home loan customers

Vijayawada: State Bank of India has announced that the RACPC branch has settled the home loan belonging to a customer due to the death of the breadwinner.

The SBI has announced that the bank has closed the loan account of Haseena Begum and the loan of Rs 47 lakh with it. A cheque was presented by SBI GM NW II Om Narayana Sharma.

DGM (B and O) Vijayawada Manish Kumar Singh said that every home loan borrower should cover their loan with SBI Rin Raksha so that in the event of death of the bread earner, the loan will be closed with Rin Raksha claim. The beneficiaries also appreciated the benefits of having Rin Raksha for housing loans.