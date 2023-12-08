Live
- SC to hear CID's petition to cancel Naidu's bail in skill development case
- BJP MPs Resigning After Assembly Poll Wins Urged To Vacate Delhi Bungalows Within 30 Days
- Visakhapatnam: City of destiny gears up for op-demo
- Accused In Rape Case Commits Suicide After Acid Attack On Victim
- Air quality remains 'very poor', Delhi records min temp of 9.4
- 3.8 magnitude quake felt in Meghalaya
- JSP-TDP alliance will form govt in AP in 2024: Pawan
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 08 December, 2023
- Hyderabad: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy gets a second chance to serve as Minister
- Manipal hospital completes 100 robotic-assisted surgeries
Just In
SBI Rin Raksha beneficial to home loan customers
Vijayawada: State Bank of India has announced that the RACPC branch has settled the home loan belonging to a customer due to the death of the breadwinner.
The SBI has announced that the bank has closed the loan account of Haseena Begum and the loan of Rs 47 lakh with it. A cheque was presented by SBI GM NW II Om Narayana Sharma.
DGM (B and O) Vijayawada Manish Kumar Singh said that every home loan borrower should cover their loan with SBI Rin Raksha so that in the event of death of the bread earner, the loan will be closed with Rin Raksha claim. The beneficiaries also appreciated the benefits of having Rin Raksha for housing loans.
