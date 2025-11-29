SC rejects anticipatory bail pleas of Pinnelli brothers

New Delhi-Vijayawada: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed anticipatory bail pleas filed by a former Andhra Pradesh MLA and his brother in a double murder case, and said it was "amazed" by the reach of the accused, who filed statements of some persons recorded by the investigating officer.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed that the manner in which the petitioners procured these documents "shows conspiracy" as even the chargesheet has not yet been filed in the case.

It said, "Whatever way you have got it, it is totally unacceptable. This is interference in investigation. You go inside. How could you get hold of this?"

The bench was hearing the pleas filed by former MLA and YSRCP leader Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy and his brother Pinnelli Venkatarami Reddy. The apex court dismissed their pleas and directed them to surrender within two weeks. The petitioners had challenged an August order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which dismissed their plea seeking anticipatory bail. Hearing the matter on September 4, the Supreme Court said that "by way of ad interim order, in the event of arrest", the petitioners be released on bail in connection with the case registered in Palnadu district subject to executing personal bonds of Rs 25,000 with one or more sureties in the like amount.

During the hearing on Friday, the counsel appearing for the complainant told the bench that the petitioners have filed statements of some persons recorded by the investigating officer in the case. When the bench asked about it, senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for one of the petitioners, said they got the documents from the court in a legitimate way. "It can't be," the bench said, adding the court can never give the case diary.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Andhra Pradesh, also expressed concern and said he was shocked by how the petitioners got these documents. "The manner in which you (petitioners) procured this shows conspiracy on the face of it," the bench said. It observed that one of the petitioners has said that he was implicated on the basis of a telephonic conversation.

"How does the petitioner know the intrinsic details of the investigation?" the bench asked. Dave said the petitioners were implicated in the case due to "pure political vendetta".

"We are amazed by the reach the accused has," the bench observed. Senior advocate Shoeb Alam appeared for the other petitioner. The state's counsel argued before the high court that both the petitioners were key conspirators in the case of the murders of J Venkateswarlu and J Koteswara Rao in May and the investigation was at a crucial stage. "Considering all the facts and circumstances of the case as well as the gravity of the offences, this court views that granting of anticipatory bail to the petitioners could hinder the ongoing investigation," the high court said.