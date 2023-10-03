SC to hear Naidu quash plea today

New Delhi: Supreme Court will hear the plea filed by TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu against his arrest by the AP CID in Skill Development Corporation scam on Tuesday.

The Opposition leader moved the top court by filing a special leave petition after the Andhra Pradesh High Court on September 22 dismissed his petition to quash the FIR registered against him and to set aside his judicial remand.

A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi will take up the plea for hearing after Justice SV Bhatti recused himself from hearing the matter.

On September 27, senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Naidu, went to the courtroom of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and requested him to treat the plea as an urgent matter.

However, the CJI refused to grant any interim relief but listed the matter for hearing on the first Tuesday of October.