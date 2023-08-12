Scanty rainfall haunts state 21 districts received deficit rainfall this Monsoon season

VIJAYAWADA: Deficit rainfall haunts the state this monsoon season. More than 70 days passed since the beginning of rainy season and the farmers are eagerly waiting for the rains. But the gloomy conditions prevail for the first time in recent years. The state recorded -17 rainfall from June 1 to August 11, according to Metereological centre, Amaravati. Of the total 26 districts in the state, only five districts got the normal rainfall and the remaining 21 received deficit rainfall. Average rainfall of the state is 274 mm. But, so far it received only 226 mm rainfall.

All Rayalaseema districts received deficit rainfall. Tirupati district got -49 percent rainfall which is the highest deficit rainfall this season so far. Normal rainfall of Tirupati district is 228 mm. But it got only 116 rainfall from June 1 to August 11. Annamaya district got 28 percent deficit rainfall. Normal rainfall of Annamaya district is 188 mm but it got only 135 mm rainfall. Chittoor district received 165 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 216 mm with deficit of 23 percent. YSR district received 149 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 196 mm. Anantapur district normal rainfall is 148 mm but it received only 130 mm. Kurnool, Nandyal and Sri Satyasai districts too recorded deficit rainfall this monsoon season till now. The average deficit rainfall in Rayalaseema region is 21 mm.

On the other hand, Bapatla and East Godavari districts received 33 percent deficit rainfall. Normal rainfall of palnadu district is 298 mm but it received only 198 mm. Normal rainfall of East Godavari district is 425 mm and it received only 285 mm this season till now.

West Godavari district received 32 percent deficit rainfall. The district received 290 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 424 mm.

Nellore and Prakasam districts got 26 percent less rainfall this season.

Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, Bapatla, Eluru, Prakasam, Kakinada, NTR district, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli and Srikakulam districts got deficit rainfall.

Only five districts got the normal rainfall till August 11 this season. Alluri Sitaramaraju district, Guntur, Krishna, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts got the normal rainfall. If the deficit rainfall continues, the farmers have to face severe problems in this Kharif season. Kharif season is already delayed in the state and farmers are eagerly waiting for the rains particularly heavy rains so that they can speedup the cultivation of crops.

If similar hostile conditions prevails some more weeks, farmers in many parts of the state have to lose hope on cultivation of crops like paddy, which requires lot of water compared to other crops. The farmers have to choose crops like ID crops.