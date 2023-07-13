School-age children must attend school: Collector Madhavi Latha

Rajamahendravaram: District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha directed the education department officials to ensure that no school-age child stays out of school and take appropriate measures to ensure that all attend school and study. She said that the State government is paying special attention to school education and has taken steps to ensure that enrollment, gross enrollment ratio and ER are in balance.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wish is that students, who join the school complete their studies successfully and go for higher studies, the Collector said. Advanced supplementary exams were introduced for those, who failed 10th class exams to enable them to pursue higher studies, and those, who failed the supplementary exams were allowed to rejoin the school as regular students, she explained.

District Education Officer S Abraham said that around 10 students of different classes have been re-admitted to school. Urban Range Deputy Inspector B Dilip Kumar, Nagaraja High School Headmaster T Chakradhar, Primary School Headmaster Moturi Mangarani, SKVT Government High School Principal MVM Subrahmanyam, and others participated in this programme.