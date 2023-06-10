School buses sans fitness cannot ply on roads: RTO

Visakhapatnam: The school bus that essays an important part of students’ commute will now be paid a bigger attention.

If one has to go by what the Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials mention, the school management cannot give a skip of the most imperative exercise of keeping the institution’s fleet of buses fit.

As unsafe transport poses a huge risk for the students who opt for transport, the RTO officials will now focus on even the minute details of the vehicle fitness.

In Visakhapatnam, there are around 1,100 school buses that pick and drop students from various bus stops and schools. By the time the school reopens after summer holidays, the buses are supposed to complete their fitness tests.

Back then, not even 50 per cent of such tests would be completed when the district was undivided. When it comes to remote areas such as Araku and Peduru, many school managements used to ignore maintaining bus fitness as there used to be minimal surveillance.

After the district rejig, about 20 officials, including motor vehicle inspectors (MVIs) and assistant motor vehicle inspectors (AMVIs) would pay attention to vehicle fitness. “Already, a majority of vehicles have been checked for fitness now. By the time the schools reopen, 100 percent inspection of the buses would be carried out.

Special staff has been deployed for the purpose. After June 12, if any school bus is found to be unfit, notice will be served to the school management for seizing the vehicle apart from imposing a penalty,” says GC Raja Ratnam, Deputy Transport Commissioner. A special drive would be launched from June 12 to examine the fitness of the school buses.