School Education Department starts telecasting Class X lessons through Doordarshan channel in kakinada

Kakinada: The School Education Department is exploring the possibility of conducting online classes for student of government-run schools.



District Education Officer S Abraham told The Hans India here on Saturday said the Doordarshan's Saptagiri channel started telecasting four hours of videos of Class X lessons between 10 am and 11 am and again 4 pm ad 5 pm for the last one month.

He said nearly 60,000 students are utilising the facility. WhatsApp was created every school in the district. As many as 10 students are attached to each teacher. Experts are conducting the online courses for the benefit of the students. For clarification of doubts, the assigned teacher would help the students, he said.

The DEO advised all students to utilise these online courses and secure high percentage of marks in the ensuing examinations. Soon after the lockdown, the students must get ready to appear for examinations. He suggested that the parents cooperate with the officials in encouraging their children to utilise the services being offered online.