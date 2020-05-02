Schools closed till June 11 in AP
Highlights
The State government decided to close schools under all managements till June 11 for summer vacation as per school academic calendar 2019-20
Guntur: The State government decided to close schools under all managements till June 11 for summer vacation as per school academic calendar 2019-20.
School Education Commissioner V China Veerabhadrudu issued orders to this effect. He directed all the Regional Joint Directors and DEOs to strictly implement the orders.
Subject to the outcome of Covid-19 situation, schools reopening date will be informed later as per government's orders.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story