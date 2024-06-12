Schools to be reopened tomorrow after summer vacation

Tirupati: Children are getting ready to go to schools on June 13 after the summer vacation. Several schools under private and corporate managements have already opened their schools and running classes. The school education department has geared up for the reopening of schools and is ready to provide student kits on the opening day itself.

Schools are to be reopened on June 12 itself as announced earlier. But, in view of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government, several teachers requested the government to postpone the reopening by one day. Accordingly, the department of school education issued orders to reopen the schools on June 13. As the temperatures have reduced considerably this time, schools will function from 9 am to 3.30 pm for primary sections and from 9 am to 4 pm for high schools. The headmasters of various schools have been making arrangements at their schools and prepared for new admissions. It may be noted that government schools witnessed a huge drop in new admissions in 2023-24 compared to previous years. Meanwhile, District Educational Officer Dr V Sekhar said that all arrangements were made to distribute student kits from the first day itself. He told The Hans India that there are 1,48,776 students in Tirupati district out of which 75,130 are girls. While bags, shoes and uniforms have reached the district as per the requirement, some more notebooks, belts, dictionaries etc., are yet to come.

Some of these stocks have reached mandal points while shoes have reached 14 mandals. The DEO said that arrangements were also made to provide mid-day meals from the first day onwards. It may be noted that there are 2,334 schools in the district out of which 1,817 are primary schools followed by 194 upper primary and 323 high schools.