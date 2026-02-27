Science Day: Innovation leads to success when problems are identified & solved

Dharmavaram: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in-charge Paritala Sriram participated in a series of idol consecration ceremonies held across various colonies in Dharmavaram town on Thursday. At Shanti Nagar, the re-consecration of the idol of Lord Sri Varala Varasiddhi Vinayaka was conducted with religious fervour. Rituals including Gopura Kalasha Pratishta and Dwajasthambha Pratishta were performed amid devotional chants.

Invited as a special guest, Sriram was accorded a warm welcome by local residents and temple committee members. He offered special prayers to Lord Vinayaka and received blessings and teertha prasadam from the priests.

He later inaugurated an annadanam (community meal) programme organised in the temple premises.

Sriram also attended the consecration ceremony of the idols of Sri Sita, Rama, Lakshmana along with Lord Anjaneya at YSR Colony. Residents greeted him warmly as he interacted with devotees and participated in special pujas at the temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Sriram expressed happiness over taking part in the sacred ceremonies and prayed for the well-being, peace and prosperity of the town’s residents. He noted that Dharmavaram has a long-standing spiritual tradition and welcomed the growing construction of temples across various colonies as a positive development.