AP minister Atchannaidu assures of addressing irrigation project issues in assembly

During a Question and Answer session in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu responded to queries from MLA Konatala Ramakrishna on the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project. He stated that work on the project had begun under the previous TDP government. The aim is to provide irrigation water to eight lakh acres, drinking water to thirty lakh people, and supply water to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, primarily via the Polavaram Left Canal.

The Minister announced that Rs. 600 crore has been allocated for Phase-1 and Phase-2 works in the current budget, with additional funds earmarked for other Uttarandhra projects. He assured that the left canal works will be completed within this year.

Addressing concerns over Ramanayyapet canal encroachments, Ramanaidu explained that the encroachments pass through Kakinada Rural Mandal. He said that joint surveys by the Irrigation and Revenue departments have identified 84 encroachments so far. The departments are coordinating to remove the encroachments and are taking appropriate action. He clarified that attempts to convert irrigation land into residential plots are unacceptable.

The Minister also mentioned ongoing efforts to clean the drainage system. He indicated uncertainty about whether to transfer drainage and irrigation systems to the municipality or to develop irrigation in Rajamahendravaram rural area, stating that he would review the situation and decide accordingly.