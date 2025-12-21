Science exhibitions enhance students’ innovation and scientific temper

Kurnool: District Collector Dr A Siri inaugurated district-level science exhibition organised by education department at Government Town Model High School in Kurnool on Saturday. She paid floral tributes to Nobel laureate CV Raman and closely examined scientific models, experiments, and innovative projects displayed by students.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Siri emphasised that science exhibitions are an effective platform for fostering creativity, analytical thinking, and scientific temperament among students. The event featured projects under seven distinct themes to promote holistic learning. She outlined the selection process: school-level exhibitions on December 16, mandal-level on December 17, leading to the district-level event. Eleven outstanding students were selected to represent Kurnool at State-level Science Exhibition on December 23.

The Collector highlighted the importance of practical and experiential learning alongside classroom education in shaping students’ careers. She urged parents to identify and nurture their children’s talents early. Expressing concern over persisting illiteracy, she linked it to social issues like child marriages and encouraged students to pursue education despite challenges, affirming that government school students have immense potential to excel nationally and internationally with proper guidance. She acknowledged teachers’ crucial role in cultivating scientific and innovative mindset.

Later, Dr Siri inspected ‘Mustabu Corner’ promoting health, hygiene, and discipline, directing officials to ensure daily implementation across schools with necessary facilities. She stressed coordination among education, health, and women & child welfare departments and planted a sapling on the campus.

District Education Officer L. Sudhakar, Science Exhibition Officer Rangamma, Samagra Shiksha APC Dr. Lokaraju, Principal Adinarayana Reddy, and other officials were present.