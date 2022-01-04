Science Park with illumination wing to be set up in Nellore

Nellore: Nellore will host an exciting illumination wing at the proposed Science Park at Magunta layout in the city. The civic body has proposed the park in around 6 acres and the Glow Park will be the centre of attraction for the visitors. Interacting with the media on Monday along with RDO SK Hussain Saheb, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar informed that the main objective of arranging the park was to inculcate creativeness among students. He also said the Glow Park proposed in the Science Park will be the third one across the country once it becomes a reality.

The place should be a memorable one for the visiting students where technical and scientific aspects play a major role that raises inquisitiveness among them. He also said a food park in European style would also be accommodated on the premises. Regarding objections over the land, the Commissioner clarified that the Wakf Board categorically admitted that the site belonged to the Corporation after Commissioner of the Board conducted thorough inquiry on the land issue.

He said this would be a prestigious project and appealed to the city population and others to support it. He said they were going to take up the project with Rs 20 crore of both general funds of civic body and the Union government and added the project will be completed in the next six months.

Further, JAC leaders agitating against the proposed park claiming it belong to the Wakf Board handed over a representation to District Collector Chakradhar Babu on Monday and informed that how the civic body considered the site belongs to the Corporation. They say online evidence shows that the site belongs to the Wakf Board. They warned of severe agitation if the administration proceeds with the plans.