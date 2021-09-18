Scientists emphasise on consuming nutri cereals

Kandukur: The staff at the ICAR-CTRI Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Kandukur organised the plantation drive as part of the Poshan Vatika Maha Abhiyan and planted 1,180 saplings on their premises and distributed seed kits to the farmers on Friday.

As part of the year-long Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and month-long Poshan Abhiyan, the Union government wishes to bring the attention of the country towards the problem of malnutrition and address it in a mission-mode. They ensure speedy and intensive outreach to nutritious food for children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers. The organisations like ICAR-CTRI KVK are organising the Poshan Vatika Maha Abhiyan in collaboration with IFFCO.

The Poshan Vatika Maha Abhiyan, the national campaign on Nutri Garden started with the live webcasting of Nutri Cereal Mega Conclave 3.0 conducted by the ICAR IIMR, Hyderabad, on the occasion, the year 2023 is announced as International Year of Millets.

The in-charge programme coordinator Dr Magam Anuradha presided over the programme and explained the nutrition supplementation through cereals like millets and the need for trees in our surroundings for the better wellbeing of the people.

The scientist at CTRI RS, Dr K Gangadhara emphasised the importance of the nutri cereals and plantation crops as part of sustainable agriculture.

The chief manager of IFFCO, SH Manji informed about the new nano urea formulation that will reduce the input cost to farmers and the harmful effect of excessive use of urea on the environment.

Dr T Padmalatha, professor in College of Horticulture at Chinalatarapi explained how multiple cropping is giving a better yield and informed on the role of plantation on sustainable agriculture and rural livelihood.

The CDPO Kandukur, T Jhansi explained the nutri cereals and their important role in the diet of children, adolescent girls and pregnant women.

Later, the officials distributed about 1,180 saplings and 100 vegetable seed kits to the farmers and planted at the KVK Kandukur premises.

The programme was concluded by serving millet-based food to the participants.