Scientists, environmental engineers highlight climate change impact

Visakhapatnam: Bringing scientists, environmental engineers and innovators together to discuss the future of water security, climate resilience, and sustainable management, a seminar was organised to commemorate ‘World Water Day’ here on Wednesday.

The seminar featured panel speakers who addressed the multifaceted challenges of the 21st century, from melting glaciers and micro-plastic pollution to the role of gender equity and automation in water conservation. ICAR–CMFRI Regional Centre Principal Scientist and Head Joe K Kizhakudan briefed about the impact of climate change on oceans.

He highlighted the accelerating loss of glaciers and rising ocean temperatures as direct threats to global water security and coastal livelihoods.

Kizhakudan emphasised the vital role of blue carbon sinks specifically mangroves and sea grasses and called for climate-resilient fisheries and global cooperation to protect marine biodiversity.

Representing the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) senior environmental engineer K Venkateswara Rao provided a deep dive into the technicalities of urban water safety.

He stressed that stringent monitoring of physical, chemical, and biological indicators is the cornerstone of sustainable urban development.

He urged urban local bodies to maintain rigorous quality surveillance to safeguard public health against contamination.

APPCB Environmental Engineer G Karuna Rekha noted that water scarcity disproportionately affects women and called for more women-led initiatives in water management.

She challenged the engineering community to develop solutions that are not only sustainable but socially inclusive.

The event was organised by GITAM Deemed to be University School of Science in association with AP Pollution Control Board.

Representing the next generation of solutions, Anik Panja, Founder of Flostat, demonstrated how technology can eliminate systemic inefficiencies. He highlighted how real-time monitoring and automation can reduce water wastage and improve the reliability of aging infrastructure.