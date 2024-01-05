SCR announces few more trains through Telugu states during Sankranti

South Central Railway, which announced 32 special trains on January 2, announced to run 4 more special trains on January 4 and now it has announced six more special trains in view of Sankranti rush. Four special trains will run between Secunderabad-Brahmapur and two special trains between Hyderabad-Brahmapur. Together with these, the number of Sankranti special trains to be run by the Railway Department has reached 42.

Special train 07025 will leave Secunderabad at 07:45 PM on January 12 and 19 and reach Brahmapur at 11:15 AM the next day. Also, in the opposite direction, special train No. 07026 will leave Brahmapur at 12:30 PM on January 13 and 20 and reach Secunderabad at 06:30 AM the next day.

Also Special Train No.07027 will leave Hyderabad Deccan Railway Station at 10:40 PM on January 13 and reach Brahmapur at 03:15 PM the next day. In the opposite direction, Special Train No.07028 will leave Brahmapur at 06:00 PM on 14th January and reach Hyderabad at 11:30 AM the next day.

Four services special trains (No.07025/07026) run between Secunderabad-Brahmapur Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapally, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samarlakota, Annavaram, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kothavalasa, Vijayanagaram, Chipurapalli, Srikakulam Road, Palasala , stopping at Sompet and Ichchapuram railway stations.

Also Special Train No.07093/07094 running between Secunderabad-Brahmapur passes through Secunderabad, Janagama, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samarlakota, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurapalli. , will stop at Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Sompet and Ichchapuram railway stations.

Advance ticket bookings for these special trains have started. Passengers can reserve their tickets directly at the railway reservation counters, or through the IRCTC portal.