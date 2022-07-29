SCR completes girder replacement at RUB in time

Vijayawada (NTR District): Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway completed girders replacement and safety related works at RUB at Kaleswara Rao Market here in a stipulated time by mobilising heavy cranes and man power.

The completion of the works comes in as a big relief to both, daily commuters and road users of Vijayawada city because of its central location.

On an average 120 passenger trains run on this RUB (4A East and West lines) and also it is located on the critical Golden Diagonal route of New Delhi-Chennai section. Any disruption on this section would have a cascading effect on several trains running all over the Division.

The road traffic was diverted from July 13 to 23 for carrying out this mammoth task.

DEN of Bridges PV Ramana Rao said that 100 staff were deployed along with one 500 tonne crane, one 250 tonne crane as stand-by crane and two hydras of 14 tonne capacity were used for replacing four old girders. He said the Engineering team without compromising on minor aspects of safety undertook the works with meticulous planning.

He also said that the task was accomplished at a cost of Rs 4.2 crore. DRM Shivendra Mohan congratulated E Santharam, DEN, Coordination; PV Ramana Rao, DEN, Bridges; and team for accomplishing the task in stipulated time.