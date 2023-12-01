  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SCR extends the 10 special trains services between AP, Telangana till December end

SCR extends the 10 special trains services between AP, Telangana till December end
x
Highlights

The South Central Railway has extended the 10 special trains services till the last week of December.

In view of the rush of passengers, the South Central Railway has extended the 10 special trains services till the last week of December.

According to South Central Railway, Secunderabad-Tirupati (07482) train will be available every Monday from December 4-25 followed by Tirupati-Secunderabad (07481) train on every Sunday from December 3-31, Hyderabad-Narasapur (07631) train on every Saturday from December 2-30.

Narsapur-Hyderabad (07632) train on every Sunday will run from December 3-31, Kakinada-Lingampally (07445) train on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from December 1-29, Lingampally-Kakinada (07446) train on every Tuesday from December 2-30.

South Central Railway officials said that two pairs of special trains will run between Tirupati-Akola and Purna-Tirupati.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X