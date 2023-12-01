Live
SCR extends the 10 special trains services between AP, Telangana till December end
In view of the rush of passengers, the South Central Railway has extended the 10 special trains services till the last week of December.
According to South Central Railway, Secunderabad-Tirupati (07482) train will be available every Monday from December 4-25 followed by Tirupati-Secunderabad (07481) train on every Sunday from December 3-31, Hyderabad-Narasapur (07631) train on every Saturday from December 2-30.
Narsapur-Hyderabad (07632) train on every Sunday will run from December 3-31, Kakinada-Lingampally (07445) train on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from December 1-29, Lingampally-Kakinada (07446) train on every Tuesday from December 2-30.
South Central Railway officials said that two pairs of special trains will run between Tirupati-Akola and Purna-Tirupati.