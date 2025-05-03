SCR GM inspects BZA Railway Station

Vijayawada: General Manager, South Central Railway Arun Kumar Jain conducted a detailed inspection of Vijayawada Railway Station on Friday. He was accompanied by Narendra A Patil, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Division, and other senior division officials during the inspection.

Arun Kumar Jain commenced the inspection from Platform No 6 of Vijayawada Railway Station. He inspected passenger amenities, traffic facilities, safety aspects, foot over bridges, and the functioning of water troughs on the Platform No 6. He inspected the crew lobby and interacted with the loco pilots. He also interacted with staff and enquired regarding the issues, bottlenecks usually encountered during their day-to-day work, and advised officials to resolve the issues. He also inspected the passenger amenities on Platform No 1, and Train No 22851 Santragachi–Mangaluru, checked the Onboard Housekeeping Service (OBHS), cleanliness and rake maintenance etc., and directed the officials to attend to the watering and hygiene complaints promptly to improve the passenger satisfaction and meet their expectations.

Later, the General Manager proceeded to Gunadala Railway Station by self-propelled inspection car (SPIC), conducted rear window inspection of track safety aspects. He thoroughly inspected the ongoing Amrit Bharat Station (ABSS) redevelopment works at Gunadala Railway Station with a cost of Rs 24.37 crore which includes a 12-metre foot over bridge, platform surface improvements, additional Cover Over Platform, provision of 2 lifts, waiting hall, improvements to façade building & circulating area which are in progress where he was detailed on the upcoming facilities of several passenger amenities.