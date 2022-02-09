SCR PCCM inspects Kakinada port station

Kakinada: South Central Railway (SCR) Principal Chief Commercial Manager G John Prasad inspected Kakinada port station, goods sheds and sidings here on Tuesday. He instructed the officials to give top priority to the safety of passengers, cleanliness, punctuality and through maintenance of passenger amenities.

He inspected waiting halls, ladies waiting hall, catering stalls on platform number 1. He inspected parcel office, TTE's office, Station Manager's office and interacted with the staff regarding their grievances and deficiencies noticed in daily working.

He inspected the Foot Over Bridge, Island Platforms No 2 & 3 and the passenger amenities available.

Later, the PCCM inspected Kakinada Sea Port Limited (KSLK) and took part in the merchants' meeting at the siding. PCCM appealed to the merchants to reduce detention of rakes and to ensure loading within free time to increase the wagon turnaround of the Division. He also inspected the weighbridge and its functioning at KSLK. He inspected Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd and Coromandel International Ltd sidings and New Goods Complex at Kakinada and the amenities available there as he concluded the inspection.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager P Bhaskar Reddy and others have accompanied the Principal Chief Commercial Manager during the inspection.