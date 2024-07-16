  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SCR revives cancelled trains

SCR revives cancelled trains
x
Highlights

South Central Railway revived two trains which were cancelled with the involvement of the Union minister Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.

Guntur: South Central Railway revived two trains which were cancelled with the involvement of the Union minister Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.

Gudur- Vijayawada and Vijayawada -Gudur trains were cancelled due to modernisation of signalling and laying of new railway lines. Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar wrote a letter to the South Central Railway general manager Arun Kumar Jain to revive the trains who immediately restored the two trains by Monday evening.

The two trains are useful to the employees, workers, and passengers going to Tenali and Vijayawada, from Ongole and Bapatla. Passengers are feeling happy for the revival of the two trains.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X