SCR revives cancelled trains

Guntur: South Central Railway revived two trains which were cancelled with the involvement of the Union minister Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.

Gudur- Vijayawada and Vijayawada -Gudur trains were cancelled due to modernisation of signalling and laying of new railway lines. Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar wrote a letter to the South Central Railway general manager Arun Kumar Jain to revive the trains who immediately restored the two trains by Monday evening.

The two trains are useful to the employees, workers, and passengers going to Tenali and Vijayawada, from Ongole and Bapatla. Passengers are feeling happy for the revival of the two trains.