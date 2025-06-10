SCR Vijayawada division bags first prize

Vijayawada: In a resounding celebration of talent and theatrical excellence, Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway has once again emerged victorious, clinching the first prize at the All India Hindi Drama Competition held at Bhusawal, Maharashtra, representing South Central Railway with unmatched flair. The award was presented by Dharmaveer Meena, General Manager, Central Railway, to the Director of the drama in a grand felicitation ceremony, applauding the team’s outstanding achievement.

This win marks a remarkable third consecutive victory for Vijayawada Division — a hat-trick that reflects the team’s unwavering commitment to artistic brilliance and consistent top-tier performances year after year.

The winning play, titled “Kapiraj”, is a powerful dramatization inspired by the epic tale of Bali and Sugreev from the Ramayana. Set in the emotionally charged forests of Kishkindha, the drama explores themes of loyalty, betrayal, destiny, and justice, capturing the internal conflict between two brothers and the divine intervention of Lord Rama. The narrative was brought to life with a stellar performance by a 15-member ensemble, backed by stunning visuals, compelling music, and impactful stagecraft.

In addition to the top honour, the Vijayawada team also swept five individual category awards, demonstrating its all-round dominance: Best Director, Best Lighting, Best Stage Setup, Best Music and Best Sound Effects. Narendra A Patil, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway has congratulated the Vijayawada team.