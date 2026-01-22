Kushner unveils Trump-backed Gaza rebuild plan

Washington: Jared Kushner on Thursday unveiled a Trump-backed plan for Gaza that calls for an immediate surge in humanitarian aid, strict demilitarisation, and a sweeping reconstruction and economic revival, presenting the proposal at a Board of Peace signing ceremony during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The initiative is linked to President Donald J. Trump’s 20-point peace plan and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803. It outlines a transition from a two-year war that caused “tens of thousands” of deaths and left behind “60m tons of rubble.”

The documents frame the proposal as a shift from conflict to what they describe as “peace and prosperity.”

“Full aid will be immediately sent into the Gaza Strip,” the plan states, adding that aid levels will match those agreed under the January 19, 2025, humanitarian arrangement.

According to the material, Gaza’s basic food needs have been met “100%” for the first time since 2023. The plan cites the delivery of “55k total trucks (4,200 trucks per week)” and “1.4M total pallets,” calling the effort “historic humanitarian aid.”

At the centre of the proposal is the creation of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, or NCAG.

“Authorised by the UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and President Donald J. Trump’s 20-Point Plan, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) is dedicated to transforming the transitional period in Gaza into a foundation for lasting Palestinian prosperity,” the mission statement says.

The committee says it aims to restore electricity, water, healthcare and education, while building “a society rooted in peace, democracy, and justice.”

Demilitarisation is described as essential to the plan’s success.

“One legitimate civilian transitional authority governs Gaza,” the document says, noting that heavy weapons would be “decommissioned immediately.”

Reconstruction would proceed “only in sectors with full disarmament,” it adds.

“All militant armed groups, internal security, and police organisations” would be dismantled or integrated into the NCAG following vetting. The stated end goal is that “only NCAG-sanctioned personnel may carry weapons.”

The master plan outlines phased redevelopment across Gaza. It includes ports, highways, industrial zones, data centres and residential areas. New urban projects include New Rafah and New Gaza.

The proposal lists “100k+” permanent housing units, “75+” medical facilities, “180+” cultural, religious and vocational centres, and “200+” education centres.

Economic projections in the plan forecast an “expected GDP in 10 years (by 2035)” of “$10bn+.” It anticipates “500k+” new jobs across construction, agriculture, manufacturing, services and the digital economy. Average annual household income is projected at “$13k+.”

The next phase focuses on rebuilding critical infrastructure, including water, electricity and sewage systems, as well as hospitals and bakeries. The plan also calls for the creation of a “special economic zone” with preferred tariff and access rates to be negotiated with participating countries.

The documents describe the process as “Palestinian-led” and “internationally verified.” They say the final stage would allow “Gaza-wide demilitarisation” to enable a full Israeli military withdrawal to a security perimeter.

The proposal was presented in Davos amid broader World Economic Forum discussions on post-conflict recovery and economic stabilisation in fragile regions.