SCR Vijayawada division surpasses freight target of 30.1 m tonnes

Vijayawada (NTR district): In yet another unprecedented feat, the Vijayawada Division surpassed the annual originating freight target of 30.1 million tonnes on Sunday, 40 days ahead of the closure of the financial year of 2022-23.

Recently, the Division has accomplished the annual freight earnings target of Rs 3257 crore and this comes as another feather in the cap for Vijayawada Division. During 2022-23 financial year, the Division achieved incremental loading of 59.1 per cent compared to previous year.

Vijayawada Division recorded gross earnings of Rs 4,407.01 crore up to January 2023 and the freight earnings stand at Rs 3,309.74 crore. With everything in line and bright loading projections, Vijayawada Division would once again breach the 5,000 crore mark in overall gross revenue this financial year. The best and highest ever earnings of Vijayawada Division are Rs 5,136 crore recorded in 2018-19.

Coal is major contributor commodity wise, accounting for nearly 52 per cent of freight transported from the Division to various other destinations. Around 15.12 million tonnes of coal was transported and nearly 6 MT of fertilisers, the second highest commodity loaded in the current financial year. Krishnapatnam and Kakinada Ports sidings played a key role with their major contributions to the Divisional earnings. Divisional Commercial Manager Vavilapalli Rambabu lauded the efforts and hard work of commercial staff in achieving this rare feat.

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan congratulated the commercial and operating staff for the record-breaking freight loading during the year.