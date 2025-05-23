  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Scriber Lakshmi Prasad honoured with Biodiversity Green journalist award

Scriber Lakshmi Prasad honoured with Biodiversity Green journalist award
x
Highlights

Anantapur district ETV staff reporter Lakshmi Prasad receiving the award from Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: The ETV Senior Chief Reporter and Anantapur District ETV Staffer R Lakshmi Prasad has been honored with the prestigious Biodiversity Green Journalist Award by the Government of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of International Day for Biological Diversity.

The award was presented by State Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan at a special ceremony held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Thursday. Recognized for his in-depth reporting and analysis on agriculture and biodiversity, R Lakshmi Prasad has contributed numerous impactful stories to ETV, earning him this rare honor from the State government.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick