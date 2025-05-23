Live
Scriber Lakshmi Prasad honoured with Biodiversity Green journalist award
Highlights
Anantapur district ETV staff reporter Lakshmi Prasad receiving the award from Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan
Vijayawada: The ETV Senior Chief Reporter and Anantapur District ETV Staffer R Lakshmi Prasad has been honored with the prestigious Biodiversity Green Journalist Award by the Government of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of International Day for Biological Diversity.
The award was presented by State Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan at a special ceremony held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Thursday. Recognized for his in-depth reporting and analysis on agriculture and biodiversity, R Lakshmi Prasad has contributed numerous impactful stories to ETV, earning him this rare honor from the State government.
