  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sea phase of MILAN 2024 marked by stellar feats

Ships carrying out feats as part of the sea phase of MILAN 2024 in Visakhapatnam
x

Ships carrying out feats as part of the sea phase of MILAN 2024 in Visakhapatnam

Highlights

The phase sees a remarkable display of cooperation among ships and aircraft from friendly foreign nations along with the Indian Navy

Visakhapatnam: Glimpses of exercises during the sea phase in the Bay of Bengal included weapon firings against surface and high speed aerial targets, anti-submarine warfare, cross-deck landings, carrier operations and seamanship evolutions such as replenishment at sea.

The sea phase of MILAN 2024, a biennial naval exercise, witnessed a remarkable display of cooperation among ships and aircraft from friendly foreign nations along with the Indian Navy. The high intensity sea phase, spanning air, surface, and undersea domains showcased the naval prowess.

The multinational nature of the operations not only fostered camaraderie but also deepened the understanding of each other’s operational philosophies and procedures.

Participants in the sea phase of MILAN 2024 engaged in a series of advanced exercises, covering all three dimensions of maritime warfare. The sea phase of the naval exercise serves as a testament to the commitment of participating nations towards promoting peace, stability, and interoperability in the maritime domain.

As the exercise progresses, the world witnesses a united front of naval forces actively building bridges and strengthening global maritime security.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X