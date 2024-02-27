Sea phase of MILAN 2024 marked by stellar feats

Visakhapatnam: Glimpses of exercises during the sea phase in the Bay of Bengal included weapon firings against surface and high speed aerial targets, anti-submarine warfare, cross-deck landings, carrier operations and seamanship evolutions such as replenishment at sea.

The sea phase of MILAN 2024, a biennial naval exercise, witnessed a remarkable display of cooperation among ships and aircraft from friendly foreign nations along with the Indian Navy. The high intensity sea phase, spanning air, surface, and undersea domains showcased the naval prowess.

The multinational nature of the operations not only fostered camaraderie but also deepened the understanding of each other’s operational philosophies and procedures.

Participants in the sea phase of MILAN 2024 engaged in a series of advanced exercises, covering all three dimensions of maritime warfare. The sea phase of the naval exercise serves as a testament to the commitment of participating nations towards promoting peace, stability, and interoperability in the maritime domain.

As the exercise progresses, the world witnesses a united front of naval forces actively building bridges and strengthening global maritime security.