SEB cops seize 2103 NDPL bottles of various brands and 4189 gutka packets seized

Kurnool: The cops of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) have seized numerous bottles of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) of various brands that are being traded illegally from the adjacent Telanga into Andhra Pradesh State. The seized quantity, 2103 bottles, is enough to run a wine shop. Apart from seizing liquor bottles, the cops have also seized 4189 ghutka, 149 litres of country-made liquor and 5 vehicles. Even 29 people were arrested in connection with the illegal trading (liquor and ghutka) and have also filed 25 cases.

This is the huge quantity that was seized within a fornight at the starting month of the year. Yet in an earlier occassion, 3 days ago, the cops have seized around 1200 bottles of NDPL.

In addition to liquor and ghutka, the cops have also intensified raids on sand trading. During the raids, 20 tons of sand and 2 vehicles were seized. With regard to illegal trade 3 persons were arrested and 2 cases have been filed.

The Circle Inspector of SEB, Lakshmi Durgaiah has said that following the orders of SP, Fakkeerappa Kaginelli and Additional SP, Gowthami Sali, vehicles checking has been intensified at Panchalingala border check post (Andhra-Telangana). During the checks the Non Duty Paid Liquor was caught in larger quantities. Despite the people, well aware that carrying liquor from the adjacent state is crime, tsome of them are habituated of doing the business. And some other are unaware of it are also being caught.

Whatsoever, knowing or unknowing of the norms laid by the AP government, transporting the NDPL into Andhra Pradesh is illegal and crime, stated Lakshmi Durgaiah.

He urged the people to support the cops in their efforts to curb the illegal trade of liquor, sand, ghutka and other spurious products. He appealed the people to keep informed the police in the means of photos or videos through whatsapp number, 7993822444. The informers name would be kept secret and would not be revealed under any circumstance, added the Circle Inspector, Lakshmi Durgaiah.