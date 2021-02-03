SEB Cops seize Rs. 25.25 lakhs and 190 liquor bottles at Panchalingala border check post

Kurnool:In view of gram panchayat elections the vehicles entering into Andhra Pradesh from Telangana are being throughly checked at the Panchalingala border check post. During the course of checking the cops have detected unaccounted cash of Rs. 25,25,500 and 190 bottles of Non Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) of various brands on Wednesday.

The SEB, Circle Inspector, N Lakshmi Durgaiah told The Hans India that following the orders of district police boss, Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Additional SP, Gowthami Sali and Assistant Commissioner, Sri Latha, every vehicle, from two wheeler to six wheelers are being checked minutely at Panchalingala border check post. On Wednesday while checking the vehicles the staff have detected unaccounted cash of Rs. 25,25,500 bring carried by three persons. When asked the trio failed to give valid reasons. Similarly, 190 bottles of Non Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) of various brands and three vehicles were also seized. With regard to cash and liquor, four persons were arrested, stated Lakshmi Durgaiah.

The Circle Inspector made an appeal to the people to join hands with the cops to curb the illegal transportation of liquor, valuables, unaccounted cash and other spurious products. He asked the people to inform the cops though whatsapp number 7993822444. He assured that the informers name would never be revealed.

It may be recalled that the Superintendent of Police, Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli has patted the Circle Inspector, N Lakshmi Durgaiah for catching gold and diamonds worth Ra. 2. 30 crores while vehicle checking at Panchalingala border check post.