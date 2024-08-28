SEB officials approach MLAs for NOL

Guntur: The state government will merge the Special Enforcement Bureau in the Prohibition and Excise Department very soon. The state cabinet meeting to be held on Wednesday is likely to give its nod to merge the SEB in the Prohibition and Excise Department.



As soon as the cabinet gives its nod for the merger of SEB in the Prohibition and Excise Department, the government will issue a GO and take steps for the merger.

The SEB officials have no powers to register the cases.

Simply they hand over ganja stock, sand, illicit liquor stocks seized to the police. The SEB officials are in favour of merging their department into the Prohibition and Excise Department.

According to the officials, this process is expected to be completed within a month. When the government decided to merge the SEB in the P&E Department, the Sub-Inspectors, Circle Inspectors working in the SEB are getting no objection letters (NOL) from the concerned MLAs to work in the Excise Department in their constituencies. The assistant commissioner rank officials are seeking no objection letters from the concerned district minister to work in their district in the department. After merging the SEB in theP&E Department, the government will appoint an IGP or DIG rank police official as a P&E Enforcement director. The P&E officials are welcoming the government’s decision. The YSRCP government set up the SEB to check illegal sale of ganja, illegal transport of sand and liquor.

At present, the SEB officials have no sufficient vehicles and no budget for purchasing the stationery. Some of the officials are hiring the vehicles. Some officials are bearing petrol expenses from their pocket.