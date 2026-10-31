SEC: Ensure peaceful, transparent elections

Vijayawada: State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha has directed district collectors, superintendents of police (SPs), election observers and police officials to work in close coordination to ensure peaceful, free, fair and transparent conduct of local body elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a video conference from the State Election Commission office here on Friday, along with Commission Secretary Dr A. Mallikarjuna and IG B. Rajakumari, he reviewed election preparedness, law and order, complaints from political parties, polling arrangements and counting arrangements.

Punetha said complaints had been received from seven districts during the initial phase of elections, including allegations of obstructing nominations, preventing candidates from contesting and exerting pressure on election staff. He directed officials to respond promptly and conduct impartial inquiries. He emphasised that justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done.

He called for special security arrangements at sensitive, highly sensitive and critical polling stations. Dr Mallikarjuna instructed officials to install CCTV cameras without compromising voter privacy and ensure strict security for ballot papers and ballot boxes during transportation and storage. Videography, CCTV surveillance and proper documentation must be maintained at every stage.

He also directed officials to strictly enforce the 48-hour silence period, including restrictions on campaigning and liquor sales. Counting should begin at 8 am with postal ballots and be completed by 8 pm, with adequate counting tables and facilities.

IG B Rajakumari stressed the need for enhanced security in sensitive areas through videography, drones and body-worn cameras. She directed police to strategically deploy striking and special striking forces, prevent crowds within 100 metres of polling stations and ensure secure transportation of ballot boxes without unauthorised stoppages. She also called for special vigilance during the final hour of polling to prevent impersonation and proxy voting. Reserve QRT teams should remain ready to respond to emergencies and complaints. The officials stressed coordination, accountability and strict enforcement of election rules at every stage.