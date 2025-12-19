Second Indian Naval Air Squadron INAS 335 Ospreys gets commissioned at INS Hansa

Visakhapatnam: INAS 335 ' Ospreys ', the second Indian Naval Air Squadron to operate MH 60R helicopters, was commissioned at the Indian naval air station INS Hansa, Goa.

The MH 60R is an all-weather, day and night capable helicopter designed for anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), search and rescue (SAR), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) and vertical replenishment (VERTREP).

These helicopters will significantly augment the Indian Navy’s integral aviation capabilities on the Western Seaboard. The commissioning warrant for the unit was read out by Captain Dhirender Bisht, Commanding Officer, while the commissioning plaque was unveiled by the CNS in the presence of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan. The ceremony, held in the presence of Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on December 17, was marked by the traditional water cannon salute to mark the historic day.

This landmark event was followed by the commissioning of the first MH 60R Naval Air Squadron in Kochi, Kerala last March.

The event was attended by Vice Admiral Rahul Vilas Gokhale, Chief of Staff, WNC, Rear Admiral Ajay D Theophilus, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Naval Area and Flag Officer Naval Aviation, Admiral Karambir Singh (Retd), former Chief of the Naval Staff, other senior naval officers, veterans and distinguished guests.