Second warning issued at Bhadrachalam

Kakinada: Officials issued the second warning with the flood level crossing 49.40 feet in River Godavari at Bhadrachalam on Monday morning at 7.30 am . The water level is rising and may reach the third warning level 53 feet by evening.

According to Irrigation officials, at 7.56 am the water level at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB) was 4.40 feet. In Konaseema, the Godavari is flowing on par with the banks and water is entering villages situated on the banks.

Villagers in Ayinavalli, P. Gannavaram, I. Polavaram, Mamidikuduru, Ambajipeta, Mummidivaram, Malkipuram, Razole and Sakhinetipalli mandals are worried about the imminent flood. As per the directives of the police and revenue officials , the villagers in P. Gannavaram, Allavaram, Mamidikuduru mandals stopped the boat operations. People are highly worried in view of the trees falling down and their habitation is flooded with water.

The causeway at Kotipalli – Mukteswaram was flooded and the local boating operations were stopped. In certain areas in the Konaseema district , the power supply is disrupted owing to the flood. Aged people and children are the worst victims of the floods. The farmers in Konaseema district are worried about the past rising of the flood water level touching the dangerous mark at the SACB as it may damage their crops.

The farmers are expressing anguish that in case of the floods rising above the usual mark farmers fear that their crops will be totally damaged and they may have to incur huge financial loss.