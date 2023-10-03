Section 144 imposed due to movement of elephants

Parvathipuram: The government imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC to restrict the movement of public in some areas in the district as a precautionary measure to protect them from wild elephants. District forest Officer G A P Prasuna said in a statement on Monday that seven elephants are roaming in Raminaiduvalasa village near Pedhamerangi junction, Jiyammavalasa mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district.



She cautioned residents of surrounding villages, Kanapadhora Valasa, Pedhavalasa, Subhadramvalasa, Seemanaiduvalasa, Batlabadhra, Nimalapadu, Venkatarajapuram, Yerukulapeta and Gowrimpeta to careful in moving in isolated areas at night.

Keeping in view the constant movement of elephants and some villagers are also moving in intoxicated state near elephants, Section 144 has been promulgated in that villages by the mandal executive magistrate of Jiyyammavalasa to avoid any incidents.

The DFO said they had increased the number of trackers to monitor the movement of elephants. A single elephant Hari is on the hill of Nadimivalasa in Komarada mandal. Villagers of Regulapadu, Peddakerjila, Chinnakerjila, Bujigavalasa, Nadimivalasa Metta, Kotipam, Janjavathi, Kumarigunta and Artham have been requested to be cautious while travelling and don’t enter fields during late evenings and early mornings.

Prasanna suggested that they get prior information from the beat officers concerned while travelling in those areas. If the locals find the elephant near their villages, they can call K Satyanarayana, forest beat officer, Ulipiri on phone number 91 93984 68628 (single elephant) or M Kiran FBO Bori beat on No 91 94405 95181 (if they notice seven elephants) for the help.