Security beefed up at Macherla court

Police security at Macherla court on Thursday
Highlights

  • Security was stepped up arrest MLA Pinnelli in the EVM smashing case
  • Section-144 is in force at Macherla and police department has set up check-posts

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district police officials stepped up security at Macherla court in the backdrop of speculation that MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy is likely to surrender before court at any time.

Taking this into consideration, the security beefed up at Macherla court on Thursday to arrest the accused in the EVM damaging case. The Election Commission has already directed the state government to arrest MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy.

Palnadu district police have already formed eight special teams and went to Hyderabad to arrest the MLA. The police officials made it clear that they have no information about the surrender of the latter before the court.

Meanwhile, Section-144 was in force in Macherla and police department has set up check-posts and prevented the TDP leaders from visiting Macherla to check untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 22 YSRCP activists and 11 TDP activists at Tandega of Gurazala Assembly constituency in Palnadu district. They produced the accused before the court.

Special Investigation Team official and ACB additional SP Saumya Laha visited the Narasaraopet Two-Town Police Station on Thursday and enquired about the accused involved in the post-poll violence in Narasaraopet.

