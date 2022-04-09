  • Menu
Security reviewed for CM, Governor visit

Kadapa SP KKN Anburajan inspecting security arrangements at Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy Temple in Vontimitta on Friday.
Kadapa SP KKN Anburajan inspecting security arrangements at Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy Temple in Vontimitta on Friday. 

Highlights

In view of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan participating in Seetha Rama Kalyanam at Vontimitta Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple on April 15, Superintendent of Police K K N Anburajan reviewed the security arrangements on Friday.

Kadapa: In view of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan participating in Seetha Rama Kalyanam at Vontimitta Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple on April 15, Superintendent of Police K K N Anburajan reviewed the security arrangements on Friday.

He inspected Kalyana Vedika temple premises and surrounding areas and advised the officials to make some changes in security aspects. He directed the DSP (traffic) D Bala Swamy Reddy to divert the highway traffic through other areas to avoid traffic jams during Seetha Rama Kalyanam and security arrangements should be monitored through Command Control Centre.

The SP also enquired about passes issued regarding to VIPs and VVIPs and also seating arrangements at the Kalyana Vedika. AR DSP Ramanaiah DSPs Venkata Siva Reddy (Kadapa city) Nagaraju (Jammalamadugu), Vamsidhar Gowd (Mydukuru), Vasudevan (Disha police station), D Bala Swamy Reddy(Traffic), Ravikumar (SC ST Cell) and Chenchu Babu(Faction Zone) were present.

