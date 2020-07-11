See welfare reaches all the eligible: CM YS Jagan to officials

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to ensure that no eligible person is left out of any welfare scheme implemented by the state government.

During a review meeting on the implementation of various welfare schemes held here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that one month grace period was given to the eligible persons for various schemes to avail the benefit.

He instructed the officials to verify the application and see to it that all eligible persons get the benefit.

The various schemes implemented recently include YSR Vahana Mitra (June 4), Jagananna Chedodu (June 10), YSR Nethanna Nestham (June 20) and YSR Kapu Nestham ( June 24).

YSR Vahana Mitra was advanced by four months and Nethanna Nestham was given six months ahead due to the corona pandemic. Nethanna Nestham was launched on December 24 under which every weaver who owns a loom will be given financial assistance of Rs 24, 000. Due to Covid-19, the second round was given six months in advance.

Any eligible person who did not get the benefit was asked to apply within one month. The Chief Minister has asked the officials to clear applications of all eligible candidates who missed out earlier last dates, he said.