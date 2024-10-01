SEEDAP to impart training to youth

Vijayawada: Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP) chairman Deepak Reddy Gunapati said training will be imparted to the youth to get jobs in the industrial sector in the state. He took oath as the chairman of the SEEDAP at the office, NTR administrative block in Pandit Nehru Bus Station complex in Vijayawada on Monday.

Speaking to media, he said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has set the target of creating 20 lakh jobs in the state in five years and the SEEDAP will impart training to the youth to meet the requirements of the industry.

The State government has a tie up with the Union government on creation of jobs and these opportunities will be utilised. He said the SEEDAP is already conducting training programmes at its centres across the state.

He said more emphasis will be given to create jobs in the rural areas. He said discussions will be made sector wise and manpower will be supplied to the industries as per the requirement.

MLC BT Naidu, SEEDAP CEO MKV Srinivasulu, officials and staff attended the programme.